Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.90.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRNS shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Transcat from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Transcat from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Transcat from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Transcat from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.50 price objective on shares of Transcat in a report on Monday.

In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $36,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,919,825.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $71,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,046,743.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,800 shares of company stock worth $420,396 in the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat in the fourth quarter valued at $1,362,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 241.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 13,154 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 69,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $45.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $339.46 million, a P/E ratio of 50.10, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.44. Transcat has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $46.39.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $44.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.34 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 4.01%. Research analysts forecast that Transcat will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

