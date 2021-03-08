Traders Purchase High Volume of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:IWN)

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 10,372 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 180% compared to the typical volume of 3,704 call options.

Shares of IWN stock traded up $4.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $161.74. 251,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,916,204. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.55. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $158.56.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $814,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,741,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $495,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.