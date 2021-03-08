Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the January 28th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:TEAF opened at $14.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.45. Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $15.53.

Get Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 513,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 176,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 49,303 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 118,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 9,233 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund by 965.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 117,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 106,269 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 58,555 shares in the last quarter.

About Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.