Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the January 28th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:TEAF opened at $14.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.45. Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $15.53.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.
About Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund
Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.
