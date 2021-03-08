Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Receives $51.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.07.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TOL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush cut shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $26,645,000.00. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $253,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,945.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 529,719 shares of company stock valued at $28,241,589. 10.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 46.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TOL traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.89. 2,116,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,382. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.27 and its 200-day moving average is $47.25. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $56.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 5.82.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

