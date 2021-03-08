Thugs Finance (THUGS) Market Cap Hits $3.38 Million

Thugs Finance (CURRENCY:THUGS) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. During the last week, Thugs Finance has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. Thugs Finance has a total market cap of $3.38 million and $105.00 worth of Thugs Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thugs Finance token can currently be purchased for $5.16 or 0.00010281 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.44 or 0.00466919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00067958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00076310 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00081279 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00051129 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.94 or 0.00449992 BTC.

About Thugs Finance

Thugs Finance’s total supply is 654,697 tokens and its circulating supply is 654,696 tokens. The official website for Thugs Finance is thugs.fi

Buying and Selling Thugs Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thugs Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thugs Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thugs Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

