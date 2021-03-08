TheStreet Upgrades Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) to “C”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Purple Innovation currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of Purple Innovation stock opened at $31.18 on Thursday. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $41.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -100.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.79.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 363.58%. The company had revenue of $173.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Purple Innovation news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 55,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $2,229,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

