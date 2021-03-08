Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Morgan Stanley

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 54.24% from the stock’s current price.

TBPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $19.45 on Monday. Theravance Biopharma has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $31.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.10. On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $146,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,409,393.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBPH. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Its product portfolio also include TD-1473, a gut-selective pan-janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor that is in Phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, myelofibrosis, and ulcerative colitis, as well as for a range of inflammatory intestinal diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

