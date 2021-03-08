Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,603 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Theratechnologies were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Theratechnologies by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 145,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

THTX stock opened at $3.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $294.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.79. Theratechnologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $3.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 135.78% and a negative net margin of 37.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Theratechnologies Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

THTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Leede Jones Gab cut Theratechnologies from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Theratechnologies in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.15.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, markets prescription products in the United States, Europe, and Canada. It offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.