The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of The Wendy’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of The Wendy’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.77.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

NASDAQ WEN opened at $19.66 on Thursday. The Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.92.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $474.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.02%.

In other news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $4,064,257.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,775,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Wendy’s by 490.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 13,787 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in The Wendy’s in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in The Wendy’s by 52.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 28,295 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in The Wendy’s by 21.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 18,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.