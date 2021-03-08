The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of The Weir Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Weir Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

WEGRY stock opened at $12.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.44. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 2.20. The Weir Group has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $15.25.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

