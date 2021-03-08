The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $182.65.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

DIS traded up $1.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $189.99. 10,266,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,390,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $344.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $200.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.45.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total value of $6,223,946.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,498.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $328,926.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,510,124.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,289,973 shares of company stock valued at $234,424,737. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 247,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

