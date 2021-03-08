The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 180,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $4,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MOS. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Mosaic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup raised The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Mosaic from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on The Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

NYSE:MOS opened at $30.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $33.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

