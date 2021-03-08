The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $112.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $78.00 to $112.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TWTR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Twitter from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Twitter from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twitter has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.73.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $66.95 on Thursday. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.68. The company has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Twitter will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $100,085.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $335,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,136 shares of company stock worth $3,839,112 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

