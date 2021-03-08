The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) a €17.90 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.90 ($21.06) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.50 ($26.47) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProSiebenSat.1 Media currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €15.99 ($18.81).

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock opened at €16.34 ($19.22) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €12.73. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12-month low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a 12-month high of €18.03 ($21.21). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

