The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.51% from the stock’s current price.

GPS has been the subject of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut The Gap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Gap from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The Gap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Gap from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Gap in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.68.

NYSE GPS opened at $27.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Gap has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $28.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.52.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Gap will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nancy Green sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $354,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,939. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Shawn Curran sold 7,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $153,206.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,148.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,296 shares of company stock valued at $590,756. 45.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Gap by 1,723.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 238,165 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC purchased a new stake in The Gap in the fourth quarter worth $2,612,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in The Gap in the fourth quarter worth $1,652,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in The Gap by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 215,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 63,393 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in The Gap by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 462,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,336,000 after purchasing an additional 46,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

