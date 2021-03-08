The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Insider Sells $121,582.89 in Stock

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) insider Lisa A. Knutson sold 5,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $121,582.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,683.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SSP opened at $22.60 on Monday. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $22.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average of $14.10.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.85. The E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSP. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

