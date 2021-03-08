The Cooper Companies, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $3.00 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:COO)

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note issued on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $3.00 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.89. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Cooper Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.99 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.61 EPS.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $680.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.69.

NYSE:COO opened at $388.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 80.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $236.68 and a fifty-two week high of $401.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $381.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.78.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,266 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.