The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The Container Store Group were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,082,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,415,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,506,000 after acquiring an additional 119,182 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,311,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 316,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $845,000. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Container Store Group news, insider John Gehre sold 7,501 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $83,186.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy John Flynn sold 5,000,000 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $75,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TCS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Container Store Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

TCS opened at $15.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $766.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.59. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $275.48 million for the quarter. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.12%. Equities analysts expect that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

