Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 179.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,426,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $658,613,000 after buying an additional 468,138 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth about $35,514,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 953.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 489,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,639,000 after buying an additional 443,176 shares during the last quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,198,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,046,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,587,000 after buying an additional 223,125 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.08.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $93.40 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $95.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 119.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 838 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $75,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,300 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $113,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,525 shares of company stock valued at $4,896,340. 6.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

