TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target Increased to C$28.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$29.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on TELUS from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TELUS currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$29.14.

Shares of TSE:T opened at C$26.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$34.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.10. TELUS has a 12-month low of C$18.55 and a 12-month high of C$27.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$26.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.98.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

