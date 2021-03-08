TELUS (NYSE:TU) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 58.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

TU stock opened at $20.88 on Monday. TELUS has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $21.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, research analysts predict that TELUS will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirova purchased a new position in shares of TELUS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of TELUS by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new position in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 49.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

