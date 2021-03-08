Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA)

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Vera Bradley from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of VRA stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. Vera Bradley has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $10.19. The stock has a market cap of $338.82 million, a PE ratio of 78.01 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.70.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vera Bradley news, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 28,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $258,514.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,952,698.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director P. Michael Miller sold 23,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $221,427.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,171.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,131,343 shares of company stock valued at $9,838,105. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the first quarter worth about $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 198.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 2.9% during the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 54,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 6.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 185,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the third quarter worth about $69,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

