Telsey Advisory Group Raises Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Price Target to $42.00

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $30.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CHUY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chuy’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Chuy’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their target price on Chuy’s from $37.50 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Chuy’s in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Chuy’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chuy’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of CHUY opened at $41.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.09. Chuy’s has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $46.14. The firm has a market cap of $825.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.23 and a beta of 2.05.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Chuy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 43,588 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 410.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the period.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

