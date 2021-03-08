Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

THNPF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Technip Energies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Technip Energies in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Technip Energies in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of THNPF opened at $13.67 on Monday. Technip Energies has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $15.68.

Technip Energies B.V. engages in the onshore/offshore busines. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of the range of onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Courbevoie, France.

