TD Securities Trims Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Target Price to C$20.00

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EQX. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$20.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered Equinox Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$20.25 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$19.25 to C$18.25 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Haywood Securities dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$24.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

CVE:EQX opened at C$7.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.25 and a 52-week high of C$8.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

