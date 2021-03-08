TD Securities Trims Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Target Price to $40.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its target price cut by TD Securities from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ATUS. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Altice USA from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Altice USA from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Altice USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Altice USA from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.63.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $33.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altice USA will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $1,446,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,369,249.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 182.4% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 58.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the US, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. Its video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

