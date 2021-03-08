TD Securities Lowers Pinnacle Renewable Energy (TSE:PL) to Tender

TD Securities cut shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy (TSE:PL) from a hold rating to a tender rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$11.30 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$12.50.

PL has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Pinnacle Renewable Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pinnacle Renewable Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Pinnacle Renewable Energy from C$11.50 to C$11.30 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. CIBC increased their target price on Pinnacle Renewable Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Pinnacle Renewable Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.34.

PL opened at C$11.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$366.96 million and a P/E ratio of -72.85. Pinnacle Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of C$3.63 and a 52-week high of C$11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.20.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy (TSE:PL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$116.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$129.08 million. On average, research analysts predict that Pinnacle Renewable Energy will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

