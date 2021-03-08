TD Securities Lowers Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target to C$165.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$255.00 to C$165.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$252.00 to C$241.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

TSE KXS opened at C$132.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$176.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$186.36. Kinaxis has a 12-month low of C$86.53 and a 12-month high of C$224.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The firm has a market cap of C$3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 158.76.

In other Kinaxis news, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 18,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$176.45, for a total transaction of C$3,242,092.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 224,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$39,589,557.15. Also, Senior Officer Richard George Monkman sold 9,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$176.45, for a total transaction of C$1,724,798.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,202,333.20.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and machine learning, as well as sales and operations planning process.

