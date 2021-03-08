TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 2,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.00, for a total value of $1,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.85, for a total value of $86,301.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,063.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,368 shares of company stock valued at $26,450,197 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $478.15 on Monday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $150.06 and a 1 year high of $516.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $442.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.67. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.11.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

