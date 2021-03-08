TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC Makes New $47,000 Investment in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $1,154,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 10,552 shares in the last quarter.

GWX stock opened at $36.50 on Monday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $18.99 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.27.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

