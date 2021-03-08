Tattooed Chef (TTCF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TTCF stock opened at $19.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average of $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Tattooed Chef has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $28.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTCF shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company primarily offers products, such as ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower crust pizza.

