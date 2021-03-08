Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Price Target Raised to $3.25 at Royal Bank of Canada

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its price target increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 71.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TNEYF. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.20 to $1.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.40 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.50.

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,049. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.91.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

