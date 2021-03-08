SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Sets New 52-Week High at $95.40

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $95.40 and last traded at $94.78, with a volume of 1395 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.53.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Cross Research downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.56.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $1.38. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.26 earnings per share. SYNNEX’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,417 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $296,390.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,572.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $44,995.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,134.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,176 shares of company stock valued at $542,256. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

About SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX)

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

