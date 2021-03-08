SynLev 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $106,828.00 (SYN)

SynLev (CURRENCY:SYN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. SynLev has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $106,828.00 worth of SynLev was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SynLev token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SynLev has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $236.67 or 0.00469491 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00068610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00076990 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00081708 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00051567 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.91 or 0.00462033 BTC.

SynLev Profile

SynLev’s total supply is 83,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,247,020 tokens. The official website for SynLev is www.synlev.com . SynLev’s official message board is medium.com/@synlev

