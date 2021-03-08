Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Short Interest Update

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the January 28th total of 4,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Switch stock opened at $14.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.85 and a beta of 0.72. Switch has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $19.99.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $127.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.36 million. Switch had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.60%. Switch’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Switch will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Switch’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

SWCH has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Switch from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist started coverage on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.28.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 19,139 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $315,984.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,184,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,069,710.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $155,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,175,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,892,763.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,996 shares of company stock valued at $3,263,592 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWCH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Switch by 193.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 14,411 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Switch during the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Switch by 40.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,502,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,578 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Switch by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 180,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Switch during the third quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

