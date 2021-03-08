Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Swiss Life in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Swiss Life in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Swiss Life currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS SZLMY opened at $24.27 on Thursday. Swiss Life has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $25.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.42 and a 200 day moving average of $21.74.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

