SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.50). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.70) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.97) EPS.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

TVTX stock opened at $26.99 on Monday. Travere Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $33.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.45.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.94). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.27% and a negative net margin of 40.24%.

In other news, insider Noah L. Rosenberg sold 1,813 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $52,413.83. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 2,406 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $69,557.46. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,519 shares of company stock worth $388,584. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,510,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,297,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,603,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,733,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,073,000.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.