SVB Leerink Boosts Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Price Target to $28.00

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) had its target price lifted by analysts at SVB Leerink from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.56% from the company’s current price.

XENE has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.92 on Monday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $21.87. The stock has a market cap of $713.32 million, a PE ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 17,330 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 368,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 82,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 21,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 75.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 62,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.

