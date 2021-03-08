suterusu Hits Market Capitalization of $36.29 Million (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. suterusu has a market cap of $36.29 million and $1.53 million worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, suterusu has traded 44.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One suterusu coin can now be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00059077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $404.67 or 0.00796059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00026585 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00060915 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00029618 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00041197 BTC.

About suterusu

suterusu is a coin. It launched on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,824,800,000 coins. The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

suterusu Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire suterusu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy suterusu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

