Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Friday, February 19th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Surge Energy from $0.40 to $0.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.44.

Surge Energy stock opened at $0.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average of $0.23. Surge Energy has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.60.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

