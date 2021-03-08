Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Friday, February 19th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Surge Energy from $0.40 to $0.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.44.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Surge Energy stock opened at $0.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average of $0.23. Surge Energy has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.60.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.