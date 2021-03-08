SuperFarm Reaches Market Cap of $114.83 Million (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. SuperFarm has a market capitalization of $114.83 million and approximately $4.36 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperFarm coin can currently be bought for $1.14 or 0.00002248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm Profile

SuperFarm (SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,500,000 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

