Sumo Logic (SUMO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.12 million. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sumo Logic to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SUMO stock opened at $27.60 on Monday. Sumo Logic has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.29.

SUMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sumo Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Sumo Logic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Sumo Logic in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

