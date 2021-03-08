Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry. It offers monocrystalline ingots, polished wafers, annealed wafers, epitaxial wafers, junction isolated wafers, silicon-on-insulator wafers, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Asia and Europe. Sumco Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised Sumco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Sumco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Sumco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sumco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of SUOPY stock opened at $47.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Sumco has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $48.71. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.80.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumco had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $695.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sumco will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sumco

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

