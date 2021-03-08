Strategic Financial Services Inc Cuts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Strategic Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 23,543 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.3% of Strategic Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 96,414 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,165,000 after purchasing an additional 63,128 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth grew its stake in shares of Apple by 299.3% in the third quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 62,027 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after buying an additional 46,492 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 290.8% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 43,733 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after buying an additional 32,541 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 276.5% in the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,212 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 17,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 528.2% in the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 38,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after buying an additional 32,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $121.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.61.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

