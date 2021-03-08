Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.17.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SSYS shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Stratasys by 6.9% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,070,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,518,000 after purchasing an additional 780,340 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Stratasys by 67.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,758,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,887,000 after purchasing an additional 708,277 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Stratasys by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,208,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,042,000 after purchasing an additional 123,926 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Stratasys by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 964,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stratasys during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,541,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,565,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,655. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.80. Stratasys has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $56.95.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.35 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 84.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

