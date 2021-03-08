Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) PT Raised to $4.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $3.75 to $4.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SRMLF. CIBC lifted their price objective on Storm Resources from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised Storm Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Storm Resources in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Storm Resources from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.38.

Get Storm Resources alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SRMLF opened at $2.21 on Thursday. Storm Resources has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average is $1.74.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interest in lands covering an area of 121,000 net acres in 172 net sections located in Umbach, Nig, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2019, it had 195,482 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

See Also: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Storm Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Storm Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.