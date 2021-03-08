Storj (STORJ) Tops 1-Day Volume of $18.80 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Storj token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Storj has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Storj has a total market capitalization of $171.30 million and approximately $18.80 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Storj alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00060126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $421.77 or 0.00813232 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00009238 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00026220 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00060960 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00030061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00041185 BTC.

Storj Profile

STORJ is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,483,942 tokens. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official website is storj.io . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Storj

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Storj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storj and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.