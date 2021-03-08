Stifel Nicolaus Raises Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Price Target to $32.00

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Parex Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Parex Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Parex Resources in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Parex Resources from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PARXF opened at $18.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.63. Parex Resources has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $18.69.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2.7 million gross acres. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198.423 million barrels of oil equivalent.

