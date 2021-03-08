stETH (Lido) Hits Market Capitalization of $301.80 Million (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $301.80 million and approximately $47,057.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be bought for about $1,639.41 or 0.03182433 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded up 16.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $238.96 or 0.00463875 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00068185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00076779 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00080984 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00052108 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.30 or 0.00464535 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 184,089 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

