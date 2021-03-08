Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

Separately, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Stereotaxis in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

NYSEAMERICAN:STXS opened at $7.05 on Thursday. Stereotaxis has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $8.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $519.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.09 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.12.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stereotaxis will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STXS. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its position in Stereotaxis by 7.3% during the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 268,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 18,349 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Stereotaxis by 174.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 234,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 148,846 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Stereotaxis by 4.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Stereotaxis by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 19,402 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Stereotaxis by 3.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 250,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 8,325 shares during the period. 54.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system that offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures.

